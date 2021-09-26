Watch: Luuk de Jong scores his first goal for Barcelona to make it 2-0 against Levante

Barcelona host Levante at Camp Nou this afternoon in another crucial game for Ronald Koeman. The Dutchman is under serious pressure at Barcelona, at war with Joan Laporta and unable to build a coherent team that can fulfil the expectations that are part and parcel of a club as huge as Barcelona. Levante, who have a fondness for going toe-to-toe with La Liga’s biggest clubs, will pose a real challenge even through they’ve started slowly.

Barcelona went into the game sitting in eighth place, four points off Real Sociedad and a Champions League place and nine off league leaders Real Madrid. Levante were 16th, just a point clear of Granada and the dreaded relegation zone. Barcelona are yet to win in September; they took a beating off Bayern Munich in the Champions League and drew with both Granada and Cadiz.

They got off to a good start against Levante, however, taking the lead in the seventh minute through Memphis Depay. The Dutchman – very much Koeman’s man – won a penalty kick and then converted it himself to settle the nerves and put Barcelona ahead. Luuk de Jong, his countryman and also very much a Koeman signing, then doubled their lead in the 14th minute. It was his first goal since joining the club from Sevilla this summer.