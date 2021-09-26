Toni Kroos pushing for Champions League return from injury

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos could make his first start of 2021/22 in their midweek Champions League clash with Sheriff Tiraspol.

The German international has not featured for the La Liga leaders so far this season after breaking down with a groin injury over the summer.

Kross has stepped up his return to full training in recent weeks and he was named in the matchday squad for this weekend’s 0-0 draw with Villarreal.

Despite not making it on to the pitch against the Yellow Submarine, Kroos’ reappearance on the bench is another step towards the midfielder’s first team comeback.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, he took a full part in today’s session, and will feature against the Moldovans in Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti will be looking to maintain his side’s unbeaten start to the campaign, with a second European win of the season, as Yuriy Vernydub’s debutant side head to the Spanish capital.