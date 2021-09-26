Radamel Falcao inspires Rayo to Cadiz win as Real Sociedad edge out Elche

Radamel Falcao continued his fantastic start to life at Rayo Vallecano with another key goal in their 3-1 win over Cadiz.

The Colombian international has hit the ground running in Vallecas with three goals in three games as Andoni Iraola’s side have picked up an eye catching 10 La Liga points from 12 this month.

Falcao’s latest effort gave the home side some breathing space at half time against Alvaro Cervera’s visitors before fans favourite Isi Palazon netted a late clincher.

RADAMEL EL TIGRE FALCAO IS ON FIRE! Three goals in three matches 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zanUyXMas8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 26, 2021

Alongside another win for Rayo in Sunday’s action, there was also a crucial 1-0 victory for Real Sociedad at home to Elche.

Mikel Oyarzabal’s goal secured another three points on the board for the Basque giants, who now leapfrog their rivals this weekend, and move into second place behind leaders Real Madrid.

An absolute gift for Mikel Oyarzabal and Real Sociedad! 🎁 A misjudged defensive header costs Elche 😬 pic.twitter.com/sR71Ywf4By — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 26, 2021

La Real now end the month on the back of a five league game winning streak ahead of their midweek Europa League clash with AS Monaco.

