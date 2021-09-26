Osasuna come from behind to beat Mallorca 3-2 at the Visit Mallorca Estadi

Osasuna travelled to the Balearic Islands this afternoon to face Mallorca at the Visit Mallorca Estadi in La Liga, and came away with all three points after a thrilling contest. Jose Angel gave the visitors the lead before Dani Rodriguez equalised for Mallorca.

Fer Nino then put the hosts ahead on the stroke of half-time, before Inigo Perez got Osasuna level just shy of the hour mark. Javi Martinez won it for the men from Pamplona with an 88th minute strike, sending his team to sixth in the league table. Remarkably, they’re just two points off Real Sociedad and the Champions League. Newly-promoted Mallorca sit down in 12th.

Osasuna’s final game before the international break is scheduled to take place back home in Pamplona at El Sadar, against fellow over-performers Rayo Vallecano. Mallorca welcome Levante to the Balearic Islands. Osasuna return from the international break with a visit to Villarreal; Mallorca go to La Real.