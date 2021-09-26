Barcelona Champions League

Lionel Messi trains normally with Paris Saint-Germain teammates ahead of Manchester City

Lionel Messi was able to train normally today with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates according to Diario AS. This is good news for the French club, who’d been sweating on the Argentine’s fitness after he missed their last two games through a knee complaint. PSG play Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday.

It’s still not guaranteed that Messi will be ready for the big game, and a final decision won’t be made until the last minute given the former Barcelona man still needs to undergo several tests. Marco Verratti is in a similar boat; the Italian trained with the group at Camp des Loges this morning for the first time since he was injured representing his country during the international break.

Messi was injured during PSG’s 2-1 victory over Lyon on September 19th, meaning he missed their 2-1 win away at Metz as well as their 2-0 defeat of Montpellier at Parc des Princes last night. Kylian Mbappe was filmed complaining about Neymar in last night’s contest, claiming he didn’t pass him the ball enough.

Barcelona La Liga Lionel Messi

