Fati inspires Barcelona to Levante win, Falcao scores again for Rayo and Toni Kroos nears injury comeback

Fati on target on Barcelona comeback

Ansu Fati was on target on his return to the Barcelona first team as his late goal sealed a 3-0 win over Levante at the Camp Nou.

The Spanish international wrapped up all three points on the back of first half efforts from Memphis Depay and Luuk de Jong, in Catalonia.

Falcao keeps up impressive Rayo form in Cadiz win

Radamel Falcao continued his fantastic start to life at Rayo Vallecano with another key goal in their 3-1 win over Cadiz.

The Colombian international has hit the ground running in Vallecas with three goals in three games as Andoni Iraola’s side have picked up an eye catching 10 La Liga points from 12 this month.

Kroos nears Real Madrid return

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos could make his first start of 2021/22 in their midweek Champions League clash with Sheriff Tiraspol.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, he took a full part in today’s session, and will feature against the Moldovans in Madrid.

