Camavinga loving life at Real Madrid while Mbappe filmed complaining about Neymar

Eduardo Camavinga says he didn’t hesitate for a second about joining Real Madrid

Eduardo Camavinga’s Real Madrid career has gotten off to a lightning-quick start. His arrival, late in the window, came as somewhat of a surprise, but he’s fit in at the Santiago Bernabeu like a glove and not shown a modicum of fear. It took him just seven minutes to score his first goal, and assisted Rodrygo in his Champions League debut for the club.

Read more here.

Kylian Mbappe filmed complaining to Idrissa Gueye about Neymar for not passing to him

Kylian Mbappe has been filmed complaining to Idrissa Gueye about Neymar according to Marca. The Frenchman was taken off by Mauricio Pochettino in the 88th minute of Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-0 defeat of Montpellier at the Parc des Princes, with the score at 1-0. Immediately after he came off his replacement, Julian Draxler, made it 2-0 after being teed up by Neymar.

Read more here.

Diego Simeone’s reluctance to drop Antoine Griezmann is costing Atletico Madrid points

When Antoine Griezmann left Barcelona to return to Atletico Madrid, it was notable that Barcelona fans weren’t sad to see him leave and Atletico fans weren’t happy to see him arrive either. The fears of Colchoneros have been realised in the opening weeks of his time back in the Spanish capital.

Read more here.