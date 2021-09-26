Barcelona target ‘new’ Pedri at Las Palmas

Barcelona are rumoured to be lining up another raid of the Las Palmas’ academy following the incredible rise of Pedri at the Camp Nou.

La Blaugrana agreed a €5m deal for Pedri in 2019 before allowing him to return to Gran Canaria on a season long loan in 2019/20.

However, on his eventual arrival in Catalonia, he immediately established himself as a key player for club and country in the last 12 months.

Across the 2020/21 campaign, Pedri made 52 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona, alongside a key role with Spain at Euro 2020 and the Olympic Games.

His meteoric elevation has placed him as one of the best teenage midfielders in world football and Barcelona are exploring the option of signing the next product off the Las Palmas production line.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, club scouts are tracking highly rated midfield star Alberto Moleiro, from the club’s Juvenil A side.

Moleiro has already been promoted into the first team this season with a senior debut in the Segunda Division in August with teammate Alex Garcia also a transfer option for Barcelona.

Images via Getty Images