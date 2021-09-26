Ansu Fati: “We are Barcelona and we have to aim to win everything”

Barcelona hosted Levante at Camp Nou this afternoon in another crucial game for Ronald Koeman. The Dutchman is under serious pressure at Barcelona, at war with Joan Laporta and struggling to fulfil the expectations that are part and parcel of a club as huge as Barcelona. His charges enjoyed themselves at a sun-kissed Camp Nou, however, beating a poor Levante side at a canter 3-0.

Barcelona got off to a quick start, taking the lead in the seventh minute through Memphis Depay. The Dutchman – very much Koeman’s man – won a penalty kick and then converted it himself to settle the nerves and put Barcelona ahead. Luuk de Jong – his compatriot and also very much a Koeman signing – then doubled their lead in the 14th minute with his debut goal for the club.

A good day became a great one in the 81st minute, when Ansu Fati was brought off the bench to make his first appearance for Barcelona since he was injured against Real Betis last November. 322 days have passed since, and the teenager has even inherited Lionel Messi’s number ten shirt since. Hopes are high for the fleet-footed forward, and he didn’t waste any time getting going. He made it 3-0 to Barcelona in the 91st minute to seal the win.

Ansu Fati scores in his first game back for Barcelona after 322 days out injured. The 18-year-old has huge of pressure on his shoulders, but so far he's demonstrated he has the character and the ability to cope with it. A beautiful moment for what could be a truly special player. pic.twitter.com/rVfPZ31gOX — Alan Feehely (@azulfeehely) September 26, 2021

“Thank you to the doctors and everyone who’s been through this with me,” Fati said post-match in comments carried by Dermot Corrigan. “And the fans, who have been unbelievable. We are Barcelona and we have to aim to win everything; La Liga, the Champions League, all the competitions. We have to fight and work for that. I’m proud to wear the number ten after Leo. Thank you to the club and the captains for the opportunity.”