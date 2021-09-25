WATCH: Thibaut Courtois keeps Real Madrid level against Villarreal

Real Madrid were left grateful to goal keeper Thibaut Courtois as they head in level at 0-0 with Villarreal in tonight’s La Liga clash.

Los Blancos welcome the Yellow Submarine to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu as Carlo Ancelotti looks to extend their unbeaten start to the 2021/22 campaign.

The Italian boss opted to make two changes to his starting XI with Luka Modric and Casemiro coming back into the team but the hosts have had little impact,

Villarreal have dominated possession in the Spanish capital with Arnaut Danjuma forcing an acrobatic stop from Courtois in the game’s only real chance in the opening 45 minutes.

Ancelotti is unlikely to be too concerned with his side’s slow start as they have developed a reputation as second half performers this season.

Eighteen of their 21 league goals in 2021/22 have come in the second period with key wins against Celta Vigo and Valencia in recent weeks both secured by goals in the final ten minutes.