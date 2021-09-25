Valencia rescue point against Athletic Bilbao thanks to last-minute equaliser

Valencia scored a late equaliser to rescue a point at Mestalla against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga this afternoon. Inigo Martinez put the Basque visitors into the lead in the 69th minute, and when Maxi Gomez saw red it seemed the points would be returning to Bilbao. But Marcos Andre’s 95th minute equaliser put paid to that notion and earned the draw for the hosts.

The result leaves Valencia in fifth, regressing to the mean a little after a lightning quick start to life under Jose Bordalas. They’re a point clear of Rayo Vallecano and Athletic themselves, and are level on points with fourth-placed Sevilla; although the Andalusians play Espanyol this afternoon and could extend the gap. Athletic are a point clear of eighth-placed Barcelona.

#ValenciaAthletic 🦇🦁 ⚽ 1-1 | FINAL DEL PARTIDO ¡Este equipo nunca se rinde! Pese a estar con uno menos peleó hasta el final 💪#ADNVCF pic.twitter.com/FnhhI5BmN5 — Valencia CF (@valenciacf) September 25, 2021

Valencia travel to Andalusia next, to take on Cadiz. They then head to Catalonia to lock horns with Barcelona; sure to be an intriguing clash given how poorly Ronald Koeman’s men have started the season. Athletic host Alaves – who just today beat last season’s champions Atletico Madrid – next before travelling to the Santiago Bernabeu to take on league leaders Real Madrid.