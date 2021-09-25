Premier League pair eye January loan move for Philippe Coutinho

Premier League duo Arsenal and Tottenham could make a January loan offer for Barcelona outcast Philippe Coutinho.

Coutinho was heavily linked with a summer move away from the Camp Nou, following an injury disrupted 12 months in Catalonia, but La Blaugrana were unable to find a buyer for the former Liverpool star.

The Brazilian international has played a bit part role in the opening weeks of the 2021/22 campaign but boss Ronald Koeman has openly admitted he is prepared to sell the 29-year-old.

Koeman and the Barcelona board are still working to remove high earning squad players from their wage bill and a loan exit would provide a temporary solution to the Coutinho situation.

According to the Daily Mail, both clubs are open to a six-month loan offer, but Barcelona would be required to pay half of his rumoured £200,000 per week salary during the loan period, with no confirmation on a purchase clause being included.