Luka Modric and Casemiro return for Real Madrid v Villarreal

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has chosen to make two changes to his starting line up for tonight’s key La Liga clash with Villarreal.

Los Blancos are aiming to stretch their unbeaten start to the 2021/22 campaign and maintain top spot as the Yellow Submarine head to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

The Italian coach has gone for experience in his engine room against Unai Emery’s side in the Spanish capital with veteran pair Luka Modric and Casemiro both coming back into the starting XI.

French star Eduardo Camavinga drops to the bench, despite his impressive recent form, alongside Miguel Gutierrez as Ancelotti deploys Fede Valverde at right back.

Emery has opted for more widespread changes with five alterations following their first win of the season in midweek with a 4-1 victory at home to local rivals Elche.

REAL MADRID STARTING XI V VILLARREAL

Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Alaba, Nacho; Asensio, Casemiro, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr