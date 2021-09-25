Jan Oblak: “We have to start the game better and show our personality from the beginning”

Atletico Madrid lost 1-0 to Alaves this afternoon at Estadio Mendizorroza in La Liga. It’s the defending champions’ first defeat of the new season and a worrying result given how rampant their city rivals Real Madrid have been so far this term.

Victor Laguardia scored the decisive goal in the fourth minute to give Alaves their first points of the season and condemn Diego Simeone’s men to defeat. Had they won they would have leap-frogged Madrid, but instead leave themselves open to being overhauled by both Real Sociedad and Sevilla this weekend. The win leaves Alaves 19th, three points clear of Getafe in 20th.

Atleti had gone behind in 3 of their first 6 LaLiga matches this season. Against Villarreal, Espanyol & Getafe. They took 7 points from those games in the end, but it was a matter of time until they couldn't turn a game around. Not good enough for a team with title ambitions. — Sam Leveridge (@samleveridge) September 25, 2021

Cholo has to prepare his team for a couple of tricky fixtures. They go to Italy on Tuesday evening to take on Milan at San Siro in the Champions League before hosting Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano. The Catalan club are in crisis, but never an easy prospect. Alaves travel to Athletic Bilbao next.

⏱ 90'+ 4' | Alavés 1⃣-0️⃣ Atleti Final del partido en Mendizorroza. pic.twitter.com/Wz0AI0fE9h — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) September 25, 2021

“It’s clear we didn’t do well,” Jan Oblak said post-match in comments carried by Marca. “We conceded the goal through our own error, and then it’s difficult. It doesn’t matter who starts and it doesn’t matter against which team you play, because everyone knows how to play, they’re all good players. It doesn’t matter if they’re last or first, it’s always complicated.

“We have to start the game better and show our personality from the beginning, like we did last year,” the Slovenian goalkeeper continued. “It’s on us. We have to go from the first second to show that we want to win, we want to fight for first place. We have to improve ourselves, we have to show our personality and surely better results will come.”