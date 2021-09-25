Carlo Ancelotti admits Real Madrid struggled in Villarreal draw

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti admitted his side struggled for intensity as they were held to a 0-0 La Liga draw at home to Villarreal.

Los Blancos remain unbeaten in 2021/22 but their lead at the top of the league table will be cut to goal difference if Sevilla win their game in hand.

Ancelotti’s hosts failed to really trouble the travelling Yellow Submarine across the 90 minutes with chances at both ends few and far between.

However, the Italian refused to inflate the importance of the result, and claimed it was simply a bad night at the office for his team.

“We have not played our best game of the season. The Villarreal keeper has played well and we have had difficulty to create chances”, as per reports from Marca.

“We had problems in creating pressure on the opponents in the first half.

We played with a three man midfield but with Modric later in the second half it was better.”

Up next for Real Madrid is a midweek return to Champions League action as they host Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol on Tuesday night.

They return to domestic action next weekend with a league trip to Espanyol before the October international break comes into effect.

