Antonio Rudiger tipped to follow in David Alaba’s footsteps and join Real Madrid on free transfer

Antonio Rudiger wants to follow in David Alaba’s footsteps and join Real Madrid on a free transfer according to Marca. The Spanish club are high in the Chelsea and Germany centre-back’s priorities, but also connected with a move are Bayern Munich.

Rudiger’s contract at Stamford Bridge expires this summer, and the defender has communicated to the powers-that-be at the club that he doesn’t intend to renew. He wants €10m per year, but Chelsea have only offered about €6.5m. As a result, his agents have begun to comb the market for interest in his services.

Rudiger joined Chelsea from Roma in 2018, and has become a key part of Thomas Tuchel’s well-oiled machine in West London. Madrid, having lost both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane this summer, are keen to strengthen at the heart of their defence. A pairing of Alaba and Rudiger would be attractive indeed, although securing his services would be neither cheap nor straightforward.

