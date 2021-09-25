Ansu Fati returns to Barcelona squad as Real Madrid eye up move for Antonio Rudiger

Ansu Fati returns to Barcelona squad ahead of Levante clash

Barcelona fans are in need of a little good news; they’ve got it. Ansu Fati has returned to Ronald Koeman’s squad for tomorrow’s La Liga clash with Levante at Camp Nou. The teenager is expected to only feature for a short period, but his long-heralded return will be celebrated by everyone connected to Barcelona.

Antonio Rudiger tipped to follow in David Alaba’s footsteps and join Real Madrid on free transfer

Antonio Rudiger wants to follow in David Alaba’s footsteps and join Real Madrid on a free transfer according to Marca. The Spanish club are high in the Chelsea and Germany centre-back’s priorities, but also connected with a move are Bayern Munich.

Ronald Koeman on Ansu Fati: “There’s a long way to go before he’s back to where he was”

