Ansu Fati returns to Barcelona squad ahead of Levante clash

Barcelona fans are in need of a little good news; theyโ€™ve got it. Ansu Fati has returned to Ronald Koemanโ€™s squad for tomorrowโ€™s La Liga clash with Levante at Camp Nou. The teenager is expected to only feature for a short period, but his long-heralded return will be celebrated by everyone connected to Barcelona.

Not included in the squad is Frenkie de Jong, who was sent off during Thursday eveningโ€™s 0-0 draw at Cadiz. Koeman was also sent off during that game โ€“ an uninspiring contest thatโ€™s heaped further pressure on the Dutchman โ€“ and will sit in the stands.

Fati was injured during a clash with Real Betis at Camp Nou last November. Heโ€™s since undergone several surgeries, but is finally beginning to return to fitness. Already a full Spanish international, Fati is a fleet-footed forward and will offer another element to Barcelona going forward when he does return to full speed.