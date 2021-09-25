Ansu Fati returns to Barcelona squad ahead of Levante clash

Barcelona fans are in need of a little good news; they’ve got it. Ansu Fati has returned to Ronald Koeman’s squad for tomorrow’s La Liga clash with Levante at Camp Nou. The teenager is expected to only feature for a short period, but his long-heralded return will be celebrated by everyone connected to Barcelona.

Not included in the squad is Frenkie de Jong, who was sent off during Thursday evening’s 0-0 draw at Cadiz. Koeman was also sent off during that game – an uninspiring contest that’s heaped further pressure on the Dutchman – and will sit in the stands.

Fati was injured during a clash with Real Betis at Camp Nou last November. He’s since undergone several surgeries, but is finally beginning to return to fitness. Already a full Spanish international, Fati is a fleet-footed forward and will offer another element to Barcelona going forward when he does return to full speed.