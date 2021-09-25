Ansu Fati admits he cried the first time he put his boots on after returning from injury

Barcelona fans are in need of a little good news; they’ve got it. Ansu Fati has returned to Ronald Koeman’s squad for tomorrow’s La Liga clash with Levante at Camp Nou. The teenager is expected to only feature for a short period, but his long-heralded return will be celebrated by everyone connected to Barcelona.

Not included in the squad is Frenkie de Jong, who was sent off during Thursday evening’s 0-0 draw at Cadiz. Koeman was also sent off during that game – an uninspiring contest that’s heaped further pressure on the Dutchman – and will sit in the stands.

Fati was injured during a clash with Real Betis at Camp Nou last November. He’s since undergone several surgeries, but is finally beginning to return to fitness. Already a full Spanish international, Fati is a fleet-footed forward and will offer another element to Barcelona going forward when he does return to full speed.

Ansu Fati: Youngest Barça player in 80 years. Youngest Spain player in 85 years. Barça's and Spain's youngest ever scorer.

Youngest ever player to score & assist in a La Liga match.

Youngest El Clasico scorer.

Youngest UCL scorer.

Scored 11 goals from first 16 shots. — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) September 25, 2021

“The first days were difficult,” Fati admitted in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo. “I didn’t want to accept it, but it was what it was. I had to accept it and now it’s over. Everything happens for a reason and I’m eager more than ever to enjoy it again.

“The day I put on my boots for the first session I asked the club for permission to have my father and little brother there,” he continued. “When they saw me jump, run and touch the ball they cried. I did too. It was a very exciting day for my family.”