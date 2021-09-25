Barcelona La Liga

Ansu Fati admits he cried the first time he put his boots on after returning from injury

Barcelona fans are in need of a little good news; they’ve got it. Ansu Fati has returned to Ronald Koeman’s squad for tomorrow’s La Liga clash with Levante at Camp Nou. The teenager is expected to only feature for a short period, but his long-heralded return will be celebrated by everyone connected to Barcelona.

Not included in the squad is Frenkie de Jong, who was sent off during Thursday evening’s 0-0 draw at Cadiz. Koeman was also sent off during that game – an uninspiring contest that’s heaped further pressure on the Dutchman – and will sit in the stands.

 

Fati was injured during a clash with Real Betis at Camp Nou last November. He’s since undergone several surgeries, but is finally beginning to return to fitness. Already a full Spanish international, Fati is a fleet-footed forward and will offer another element to Barcelona going forward when he does return to full speed.

“The first days were difficult,” Fati admitted in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo. “I didn’t want to accept it, but it was what it was. I had to accept it and now it’s over. Everything happens for a reason and I’m eager more than ever to enjoy it again.

“The day I put on my boots for the first session I asked the club for permission to have my father and little brother there,” he continued. “When they saw me jump, run and touch the ball they cried. I did too. It was a very exciting day for my family.”

