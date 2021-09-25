Barcelona La Liga

Ancelotti rotates for Villarreal, Real Madrid blocked Asensio Arsenal exit and Premier League interest in Coutinho

Ancelotti makes two changes for Villarreal clash

Luka Modric

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has chosen to make two changes to his starting line up for tonight’s key La Liga clash with Villarreal.

The Italian coach has gone for experience in his engine room against Unai Emery’s side in the Spanish capital with veteran pair  Luka Modric and Casemiro both coming back into the starting XI.

Read more here.

Real Madrid blocked Arsenal’s Asensio bid

Marco Asensio

Arsenal failed in a £34m late summer move for Real Madrid star Marco Asensio according to reports from Cadena SER, via the Daily Mirror.

However, Los Blancos immediately rejected the offer, with Asensio highlighted by Ancelotti as a key figure in his plans this season.

Read more here.

Premier League pair want Coutinho in January

Philippe Coutinho of FC Barcelona

Premier League duo Arsenal and Tottenham could make a January loan offer for Barcelona outcast Philippe Coutinho.

According to the Daily Mail, both clubs are open to a six-month loan offer, but Barcelona would be required to pay half of his rumoured £200,000 per week salary during the loan period, with no confirmation on a purchase clause being included.

Read more here.

Posted by

Tags Arsenal Carlo Ancelotti Casemiro Luka Modric Marco Asensio Mikel Arteta Philippe Coutinho tottenham Tottenham Hotspur Unai Emery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.