Unai Emery has issued an injury update ahead of Villarreal’s trip to the Santiago Bernabeu to take on Real Madrid.

Villarreal picked up their first win of the season last time out when they defeated Elche at home.

That win followed six straight draws to kick off the season, but they now face a difficult test against a Real Madrid side who have been in excellent form.

Los Blancos have won five straight games across all competitions, including four in La Liga, and they thrashed Mallorca 6-1 last time out.

The clash will likely be Villarreal’s toughest challenge of the season yet, but they won’t be helped by the loss of star striker Gerard Moreno, who remains out for this one.

There is also concern over young winger Yeremy Pino, who was injured in a collision last time out.

Asked about his team’s fitness, Emery said in his pre-match press conference:”Yeremy, after he received a hit in the last game, we are going to see this afternoon.

“We are still without Gerard, Samu (Chukwueze) and (Dani) Raba. The rest will be fine.

“We are going to see how they are physically after the games against Mallorca and then against Elche on Wednesday.

“We will find out from the doctor, the physios, and from the data, as well, what the individual situations are.”