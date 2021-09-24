Real Madrid youngster and current Mallorca star Takefusa Kubo has suffered an injury blow

Kubo is currently on loan with Mallorca having joined for the season, his third straight campaign out on loan.

And having featured regularly so far for Mallorca in an impressive start for the newly promoted Balearic side, he has now suffered an injury blow.

Kubo suffered an injury blow in Mallorca’s 6-1 defeat to Real Madrid last time out, and he has since confirmed the extent of his injury.

“The injury is not serious, but it hurts me not to be able to help the team on the pitch, now I have to support my teammates from the outside and work to return stronger,” the winger said on Instagram.

It has been confirmed that Kubo will miss ‘a number of weeks’ through injury due to a knee injury.

The winger will return at some point in October, when he will also have the international break to recover.