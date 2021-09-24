Steve McManaman tips Erling Haaland for Real Madrid move

Former Real Madrid midfielder Steve McManaman has tipped Erling Haaland for a summer move to the Spanish capital in 2022.

Los Blancos are set to join the growing list of clubs interested in signing the Norwegian goal machine when his Borussia Dortmund release clause drops to €75m next summer.

Haaland with be pursued by clubs from across Europe in the coming months as his incredible goal scoring record has continued since the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

However, despite the incoming battle to sign the 21-year-old, McManaman believes Real Madrid have an edge over their rivals.

“Do I think Liverpool will be in the fight to sign Erling Haaland next summer? No, I don’t”, he wrote in his weekly column for horseracing.net, via reports from Marca.

“I think there’s a possibility he will goes Real Madrid and I think he personally likes Real Madrid and the lifestyle that is involved in playing for them.”

McManaman has established himself as a fans favourite in Madrid following his time their during the Galacticos era at the start of the 2000’s.

In four seasons at the club, between 1999 and 2003, he won two La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues, including a goal in their 2000 final win over Valencia.