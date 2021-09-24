Ronald Koeman and Sergi Roberto have disagreed on Barcelona’s current aims.

It feels as though it has already been a long season for Barca given the summer’s events, which saw them lose Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

Financial woes remain, Barca still cutting wages and costs, while things aren’t much better on the pitch.

A number of injury issues have hamstrung the Blaugrana, and they are now on a run of three games without a win, losing to Bayern and drawing with both Granada and Cadiz.

The latest of those draws came on Thursday night, and after the game, Barca star Roberto was asked about Koeman‘s pessimistic attitude over his squad and the lack of talent he has at his disposal.

Roberto replied: “At this club, we have to win La Liga, I’m not interested in just finishing top four.

“We have a very good squad, some players have left, but that’s no excuse, we have to come together and aim to win La Liga.”

In his post-match press conference, Koeman was then asked to comment on what Roberto said moments earlier.

He said: “I have already said a number of times that you have to try to win each game, that you have to try to win titles.

“But you have to be realistic. One has to see the squad that we have, the people that we are missing.

“And also, I have said that if all the players are available…but we are still missing seven.”