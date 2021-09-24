Marco Asensio appears to have a number of options should he wind up leaving Real Madrid.

It’s been quite the week for the Spain international after he scored a hat-trick against Mallorca on Tuesday night.

That was after reports emerged claiming Asensio wanted assurances over his future having been left in the dark.

The 25-year-old has featured sparingly so far this season, and that is after he turned down interest from other clubs over the summer.

Ahead of the January window, Asensio is said to want to know where he stands so that he can make an informed decision on whether to stay or go.

And according to the Daily Mail, there is already plenty of interest from the Premier League.

It’s claimed both Arsenal and Liverpool have shown interest in the forward, while there is also interest from Serie A.

According to the report, AC Milan and Inter are also interested, so Asensio could have plenty of options if he does decide to call it a day on his Real Madrid career after more than seven years.