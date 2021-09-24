La Liga confirm two game touchline ban for Ronald Koeman

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman will serve a two game touchline ban following confirmation of his suspension by La Liga.

The Dutchman was dismissed from the dugout during added time in La Blaugrana’s midweek 0-0 draw with Cadiz as tempers began to spill over at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla.

Koeman was initially set for a one game ban, which would see him in the Camp Nou stands for tomorrow’s clash with Levante.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, that suspension has been doubled following the referee’s post game review, and he will absent from the bench for next weekend’s crunch trip to Atletico Madrid.

However, the major speculation now focuses on whether or not Koeman will still be in place for the trip to the capital as speculation mounts over his future.

No decision on Koeman’s future will be made before the Levante game, and he is expected to lead the team at Benfica in midweek, but he could be dismissed before the Atletico tie.