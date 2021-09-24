Here are the Spanish football headlines for September 24.

Barcelona slip up…again

It was another frustrating result for Barcelona on Thursday night as they slipped up against Cadiz.

It was the third straight game that Barca have failed to win following a draw with Granada and a defeat to Bayern.

Pressure is still intensifying on Ronald Koeman.

Pique takes positives

Gerard Pique is pleased with how Barca competed with 10 men on Thursday night, but he wasn’t too impressed with the result.

“We came for the win. In the first half, we generated little. In the second, we have been better,” he said after the game.

“The Frenkie red card changed everything. The last half-hour we have competed with 10. The game could have fellen to both sides.”

Koeman continies

Koeman is expected to continue as Barca boss despite the Blaugrana’s poor run of form.

As reported by Sport, the Dutchman remains the man heading into this weekend’s clash with Levante.

Though, he won’t be on the sideline after getting sent off on Thursday night.