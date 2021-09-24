Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman remains under serious pressure after more dropped points.

The Blaugrana extended their winless run to three on Thursday night, following up a defeat to Bayern and a draw against Granada with another draw, this time against Cadiz.

It was another disappointing display from Barca, who were particularly blunt in the first half, and after Frenkie de Jong‘s sending off in the 65th minute, Koeman’s men were further hamstrung.

Koeman himself was also sent off, though he is not going to be packing his bags just yet.

As reported by Sport, the Dutchman will still be in charge for this weekend’s clash with Levante.

Barcelona are not ready to sack the Dutchman despite ever-increasing pressure.

Though, Koeman won’t be on the bench for the clash at Camp Nou as he serves his suspension from the stands.

Just how long Koeman will get from here remains to be seen, but it’s clear he is now on a short leash.