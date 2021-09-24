We now know the time for the first Clasico of the 2021/22 season.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have had contrasting starts to their respective seasons.

Ronald Koeman is under real pressure at Barca after a disappointing start to the season, winning just one of their first six games across all competitions.

Barca are now three games without a win, losing to Bayern in the Champions League before drawing with Granada and Cadiz in La Liga.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are off to a flyer, winning all of their last five games across all competitions, including four straight wins in La Liga.

Last time out, Los Blancos beat Mallorca 6-1, and they are now setting the pace at the top of La Liga.

And so for Carlo Ancelotti’s men, El Clasico can’t come quick enough, and we now know the date and kick-off time for the first of the season

La Liga have confirmed the clash will take place at Camp Nou on October 24, kicking off at 16.15 Spanish time.