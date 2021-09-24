Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix returns for Alaves trip

Atletico Madrid are boosted by the return of winger Joao Felix for their weekend La Liga trip to face Alaves.

The Portuguese international missed the midweek 2-1 win away at struggling neighbours Getafe after being sent off against Athletic Bilbao last weekend.

Boss Diego Simeone has brought him straight back into the matchday squad as part of an increased 20-man squad to travel north to the Basque Country tomorrow.

Alongside the welcome return of Felix from a domestic suspension, Simeone is also strengthened by two key injury comebacks in his midfield, with Geoffrey Kondogbia and club captain Koke both back in first team action.

📋 Descubre los jugadores que conforman la lista de @Simeone para el #AlavésAtleti 👇 pic.twitter.com/hbr6LVqYTc — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) September 24, 2021

These returns will mean Simeone has a few decisions to make on his starting line up with the Argentinian boss likely to rotate after the demands of playing three games in seven days.

POSSIBLE ATLETICO MADRID STARTING XI V ALAVES

Oblak; Trippier, Gimenez, Savic, Lodi; Koke, Llorente; Correa, Griezmann, Felix; Suarez