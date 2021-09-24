Atletico Madrid set for Alexandre Lacazette free transfer swoop in 2022

Defending La Liga champions Atletico Madrid could make a free transfer move for Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette in 2022.

Los Rojiblancos have been long term admirers of the French international during the last two seasons but the Gunners have previously been unwilling to sell.

However, according to reports from French outlet Le10 Sport, a string of factors have now changed to open up the option for the former Lyon hitman to join Diego Simeone’s side.

Mikel Arteta is rumoured to have outlined an intention not to restart contract extension talks, with Lacazette’s current deal expiring at the end of 2021/22, and the player is unwilling to extend.

Atletico are now free to open potential pre contract talks with the 30-year-old in January with Simeone eyeing him as a cut price option to boost his striking options next season.

Lacazette has endured a mixed four seasons at the Emirates Stadium with 50 league goals in 128 games since 2017.