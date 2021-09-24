Ancelotti to rotate for Villarreal, Felix back for Alaves trip and Barcelona appeal De Jong ban

Ancelotti to reshuffle against Villarreal

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is expected to rotate his midfield options for this weekend’s vital La Liga clash with Villarreal.

Los Blancos are aiming to stretch their unbeaten start to the campaign and maintain top spot as the Yellow Submarine head to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu tomorrow night.

Felix returns for Atletico Madrid at Alaves

Atletico Madrid are boosted by the return of winger Joao Felix for their weekend La Liga trip to face Alaves.

The Portuguese international missed the midweek 2-1 win away at struggling neighbours Getafe after being sent off against Athletic Bilbao last weekend.

Barcelona to appeal Frenkie De Jong ban

Barcelona will appeal to La Liga against Frenkie De Jong’s one game ban this weekend.

The Dutch international was sent off for two bookings in quick succession during La Blaugrana’s midweek 0-0 draw away at Cadiz.

