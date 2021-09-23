Watch: Frenkie de Jong sent off for Barcelona at Cadiz

Barcelona travelled to Andalusia this evening to take on Cadiz at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla. They’re living a moment of crisis, with tensions running high between the president Joan Laporta and the coach Ronald Koeman. They went into the game hoping for a positive performance and a good result to calm things down.

Barcelona took a 3-0 beating to Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week and struggled to a 1-1 draw against Granada at Camp Nou on Monday night. They went into the game sitting ninth in La Liga. Cadiz, performing above expectations, sat 15th.

Koeman opted for Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal behind a back four of Oscar Mingueza, Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo and Sergino Dest. Sergio Busquets sat as the sole pivot, with Gavi and Frenkie de Jong either side of him. Luuk de Jong led the line, with Memphis Depay and Youssef Demir on each flank.

Frenkie de Jong gets sent off. pic.twitter.com/v5phOIfIO9 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 23, 2021

Barcelona struggled to stamp their authority on the game throughout the first half, and failed to convince in the Andalusian night. A tough task was made harder in the 65th minute, when Frenkie de Jong was sent off after picking up a second yellow.