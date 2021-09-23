Sergi Roberto: “We have to win La Liga. It’s not good enough to just make the top four.”

Barcelona travelled to Andalusia this evening to take on Cadiz at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla. They’re living a moment of crisis, with tensions running high between the president Joan Laporta and the coach Ronald Koeman. They went into the game hoping for a positive performance and a good result to calm things down but they didn’t get either, drawing 0-0 and failing to inspire.

Barcelona took a 3-0 beating to Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week and struggled to a 1-1 draw against Granada at Camp Nou on Monday night. They went into the game sitting ninth in La Liga. Cadiz, performing above expectations, sat 15th.

Barcelona struggled to stamp their authority on the game throughout the first half, and failed to convince. A tough task was made harder in the 65th minute, when Frenkie de Jong was sent off after picking up a second yellow, and ten-man Barcelona didn’t have any more luck breaking down their hosts than the eleven-man iteration. Koeman’s days in charge could be numbered.

🔵🔴 Sergi Roberto, en @MovistarFutbol 🧐 "@LaLiga es larga, pero si ya nos descolgamos será difícil" 💪🏻 "Hay que ganar @LaLiga, a mí no me vale entrar entre los 4 primeros, hay que pelear @LaLiga. No creo que los otros equipos tengan mejor plantilla" 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/zKpMr1PvxQ — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) September 23, 2021

“La Liga is long, but if we don’t turn our form around quickly it’s going to be difficult [to win the league title],” Sergi Roberto said post-match in comments carried by El Partidazo de COPE. “We have to win La Liga. It’s not good enough to just make the top four. I don’t think the other teams have a better squad.”