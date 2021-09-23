Former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto’o has backed president Joan Laporta to turn things around at Camp Nou.

Barca find themselves in a difficult moment, continuing to slash costs and reduce spending despite the losses of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

It’s starting to have an impact on the pitch, too, the Blaugrana failing to compete with the likes of Bayern Munich in the Champions League, while they also recently slipped up against Granada.

Unfortunately for Barca fans, they have little choice by to grin and bear it in the hope that the club can come through what is a treacherous period for the club having racked up mountains of debt.

Laporta is the man charged with the task of turning things around having been voted back in as president earlier this year.

And former striker Eto’o is backing the seasoned Barca chief to turn things around at Camp Nou.

“I believe that Joan has a plan,” said Eto’o, as cited by Mundo Deportivo. “Don’t give up, because he is very smart.

“I have the privilege of having him as a friend and as a brother.”