Ronald Koeman: “In this country you get sent off for nothing”

Barcelona travelled to Andalusia this evening to take on Cadiz at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla. They’re living a moment of crisis, with tensions running high between the president Joan Laporta and the coach Ronald Koeman. They went into the game hoping for a positive performance and a good result to calm things down but they didn’t get either, drawing 0-0 and failing to inspire.

Barcelona took a 3-0 beating to Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week and struggled to a 1-1 draw against Granada at Camp Nou on Monday night. They went into the game sitting ninth in La Liga. Cadiz, performing above expectations, sat 15th.

Barcelona struggled to stamp their authority on the game throughout the first half, and failed to convince. A tough task was made harder in the 65th minute, when Frenkie de Jong was sent off after picking up a second yellow, and ten-man Barcelona didn’t have any more luck breaking down their hosts than the eleven-man iteration. Koeman’s days in charge could be numbered.

“In this country you get sent off for nothing,” Koeman, who was sent off at the end of the game, said post-match. He refused to speak about his future. “You have to analyse what the team has done, their attitude, their dedication. I don’t want to analyse my personal situation. The president has gone to the hotel and said goodbye. We probably have more days to talk if he wants to talk.”