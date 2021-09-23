Roberto Martinez has spoken following links with the Barcelona job.

Current Barca boss Ronald Koeman continues to find himself under pressure amid a dip in form over the last week or so.

The Blaugrana were hammered 3-0 by Bayern at home in the Champions League and they failed to respond in La Liga, drawing 1-1 with Granada last time out.

Those two results have seen the pressure piled on Koeman, though it doesn’t appear the Dutchman is going to be sacked in the immediate future.

That doesn’t stop the rumours, however, and one of the men tipped to replace Koeman should he leave is current Belgium boss Martinez.

Martinez fits the mould in terms of the football his teams play, and he has often been linked with taking over at Camp Nou.

Though, when asked about the prospect of taking over, the former Everton and Swansea boss had little to say.

“As you can imagine, there is nothing, really nothing, that I can comment on,” he told SPORT.

“Obviously, there will always be rumours, they are always there. This is normal in football. When you lose three games, the rumours say that you will lose your job.

“When things are good, when you get good results, there are also rumours.

“But there is nothing to comment on my part at this moment.”