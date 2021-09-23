Real Sociedad win thrilling battle with Granada 3-2

Real Sociedad secured a 3-2 victory away at Granada on Thursday evening in a thrilling La Liga clash at Los Carmenes. German Sanchez opened the scoring for Granada only for Aritz Elustondo to equalise. Mikel Merino then put La Real ahead, before Luis Milla got the hosts back on level terms. Elustondo then struck again in the 83rd minute to seal a late win.

The result takes La Real third, ahead of Sevilla and just three points behind league leaders Real Madrid. Champions League football will be their ambition this term, although Sevilla will be tough to unseat in the top four. Granada, who are struggling without Diego Martinez in the dugout, sit 18th.

La Real host Elche next before welcoming Monaco to the Basque Country in the Europa League. They then travel to Getafe before the international break. Granada travel to Galicia next to take on Celta Vigo before an Andalusian derby against Sevilla.