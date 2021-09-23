Real Madrid have already been proven right in their confidence in new signing Eduardo Camavinga.

Los Blancos spent around €30million to bring the young midfielder to the Santiago Bernabeu, in an unexpected late transfer.

And the move is already paying off, Camavinga impressing in his early performances for Los Blancos.

The 18-year-old scored on his debut, assisted in his second appearance and impressed last time out as Real Madrid thrashed Mallorca 6-1.

But that’s no surprise to Real Madrid, who already knew the midfielder was one of a kind.

According to CaughtOffside, Real Madrid signed Camavinga because they believe he is the best player in the world in his age group.

It’s also claimed that the midfielder was prepared to sign a new contract at Rennes, but the Ligue 1 side became prepared to sell amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Real Madrid were prepared to do what they needed in order to get their hands on Camavinga.

When it came down to it, €30million was enough to complete the deal given Camavinga was out of contract and interest from other clubs faded away.

It’s already clear Real Madrid have snagged themselves a bargain, too,