Real Madrid are the second-most influential brand in Spain behind only Zara

Real Madrid is a business as much as a football club, and it prides itself on that. Their commercial weight is an important part of their identity, and a report in Diario AS has revealed Madrid are second only to Zara in being the most influential brand in Spain.

Zara, a clothing brand belonging to the Inditex Group, was rated the most influential brand in Spain by 29.46% of those surveyed according to a study prepared by DataCentric. Madrid are second having taken 26.02% of the vote, with supermarket chain Mercadona in third place at 13.90%. Barcelona and Banco Santander also ranked highly, but some way off the top three.

On the pitch, Madrid have enjoyed a quick start to the season. They sit top of La Liga at the time of writing, and just last night beat Mallorca 6-1 at the newly renovated Santiago Bernabeu. The result saw them leapfrog their city rivals and last season’s champions Atletico Madrid. In the Champions League, Carlo Ancelotti’s side won their first game of the season, against Inter.