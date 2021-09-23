Real Betis beat Osasuna 3-1 at El Sadar

Real Betis recorded an excellent 3-1 victory over Osasuna at El Sadar in La Liga on Thursday evening. Kike Hermoso opened the scoring for the Andalusian visitors in the 21st minute, only for Kike Garcia to equalise in the 38th. Juanmi and Willian Jose then rallied late on to win the game in the final ten minutes.

Betis now sit seventh in the league table, just two points behind fourth-placed city rivals Sevilla. Balancing their Europa League commitments with their league form will be a challenge this term, but a Champions League berth would be a dream for Manuel Pellegrini’s men. Osasuna have also started the season in good shape, and end the day sitting tenth in the table.

Betis host Getafe next up before travelling to Hungary to take on Ferencvaros in the Europa League. They then head to La Ceramica to do battle with Villarreal, a direct competitor this season. Osasuna head to the Balearic Islands next before hosting high-flying Rayo Vallecano in Pamplona.