Karim Benzema is already head and shoulders above the rest in the race for the Pichichi.

Lionel Messi has won the La Liga golden boot (Pichichi) for the last five seasons straight, claiming the award eight out of the last 11 seasons.

The Argentine superstar almost had a monopoly over the award, but that has now ended following his move to PSG this summer.

That opens the door for a new Pichichi winner, and Real Madrid star Benzema is a strong favourite.

He is already backing that up, too, off to a terrific start this season, helping Real Madrid to five straight wins across all competitions.

Benzema now has eight goals in La Liga from seven appearances, and that puts him head and shoulders above the rest in the Pichichi race.

As things stand, he has double the amount of goals managed by second place Mikel Oyarzbalal, and he his five goals ahead of Carlos Soler in third.

That’s some effort from the Frenchman, who is showing no signs of slowing down, scoring twice as Real Madrid thrashed Mallorca 6-1 on Wednesday night.