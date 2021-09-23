Joan Laporta has given his opinion on Ronald Koeman’s abrupt press conference on Wednesday.

Koeman surprised journalists when he refused to take questions during his pre-match press conference ahead of Barca‘s La Liga clash with Cadiz.

The Dutchman has been under intense pressure over the last week or so following disappointing results against Bayern Munich and Granada.

And during his press conferences, Koeman has had to face difficult questions over his future and the results his team have been getting in recent weeks.

It is for that reason why the Barca boss refused to take any questions at his latest press conference, instead reading out a statement asking for ‘patience’ and ‘support’ before swiftly leaving.

And president Laporta says he ‘respects’ Koeman’s decision to handle the situation the way he did.

“We have found out at the last minute that he was going to do this statement,” Laporta told Sport. “He has the obligation to go to the press conferences and he is very free to answer the questions or to manifest what he likes.

“I respect the decisions of the coach but we have only found out few minutes before, along with the captains.”