James Rodriguez is already dreaming of playing alongside Lionel Messi despite only recently joining a new club.

The former Real Madrid midfielder called a day on his Everton spell after just a year, scoring six in 23 Premier League appearances during his time at Goodison Park.

James didn’t return following the summer and a move away became inevitable.

Though, his destination was a little surprising, the midfielder joining Qatari side Al-Rayyan.

There is, however, a secret clause in James’ contract that will allow him to move in to bigger and better things.

According to Diario AS via Mundo Deportivo, James has a clause in his new contract that will unilaterally allow him to leave if PSG submit an offer.

It seems the Colombian has some sort of yearning to play with Lionel Messi, Neymar or one of the many stars PSG have at their disposal.

Though, after a mixed spell at Everton and now headed to Qatar, James has a difficult task to convince PSG to make an offer within he next year or two.