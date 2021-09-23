Date and time of the first El Clasico of the season confirmed

The date and time of the first El Clasico of the season has been confirmed. Real Madrid travel to Catalonia to take on Barcelona in La Liga on October 24th in matchday ten, with a kick-off time of 16:15 CET slated. The game will take place at Camp Nou.

Barcelona and Madrid have enjoyed differing starts to the new season. The former are in crisis; they sit ninth in La Liga and are living a moment of real tension, with president Joan Laporta and coach Ronald Koeman in open war. The latter are motoring along nicely; they’re top of the table and have won their first Champions League game of the season away at Inter.

Neither won La Liga last season; Madrid finished second behind Atletico Madrid, two points behind to be exact, while Barcelona finished five points behind Madrid in third. Barcelona lost 3-1 to Madrid at Camp Nou last season, and lost 2-1 to them at the Santiago Bernabeu. They’ll look to set the record straight.