Carlo Ancelotti already knows how he can afford to rest Casemiro.

Casemiro has been key for Real Madrid in recent years, so much so that is caused Zinedine Zidane headaches when it came to replacing him.

Despite his incredibly high playing levels, Casemiro, like everyone else, needs a rest from time to time.

And that showed during Real Madrid defeated Valencia last weekend, Casemiro struggling a little in a game in which he should have received a red card.

With that in mind, Ancelotti decided to rest the Brazilian for Wednesday night’s clash with Mallorca, and it more than paid off.

Real Madrid were 6-1 winners, showing no signs of missing Casemiro, and that was managed with a new combination of midfield players.

Summer signing Eduardo Camavinga, who has been excellent so far, played alongside the relentless Federico Valverde to form the midfield base, with Marco Asensio causing havoc further ahead, scoring a hat-trick.

Of course, it is just one game and one Real Madrid were always expecting to win, but the Camavinga-Valverde partnership looks very exciting, and it gives Ancelotti the possibility of resting Casemiro ahead of key games.

That will be a huge boost for the Italian, who will feel he can do what he needs to get the very best out of his midfield star.

Fresh possibilities for Real Madrid, and that sums up the mood around the Santiago Bernabeu so far this season after a hugely impressive start.