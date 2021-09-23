Here are your Spanish football headlines for September 23.

Puyol sends message

Carles Puyol has sent a message after Ronald Koeman‘s abrupt press conference on Wednesday.

He said: “These are not easy moments, but only if we are together and we help the team it will be easier to go forward. Long live Barca, now and forever.”

Real Madrid steamroll Mallorca

Real Madrid made it five straight wins across all competitions on Wednesday night with a 6-1 win over Mallorca.

Marco Asensio put in a brilliant display, scoring a hat-trick, while Karim Benzema scored two and Isco scored one late on.

Los Blancos will remain top of the table through matchday six with 16 points.

Results elsewhere

Sevilla put in an excellent performance to see off Valencia, taking a three-goal lead early in the game thanks to Papu Gomez, Gonzalo Montiel and Rafa Mir.

That’s not back-to-back defeats for Valencia, while Villarreal won their first game of the season on Wednesday night with a comfortable 4-1 win over Elche.

Espanyol also picked up a win, extending Alaves’ run to six straight defeats.