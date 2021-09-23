Barcelona sign Turkish teenager while Madrid rejuvenate their midfield

Barcelona announce the signing of 17-year-old Turkish footballer Emre Demir

Barcelona are in crisis at the moment, but the future still must be planned for and organised. With that in mind, the Catalan club have announced the signing of 17-year-old Turkish footballer Emre Demir from Kayserispor for €2m according to Marca.

Madrid’s midfield against Mallorca a decade younger than the Casemiro-Kroos-Modric axis

It takes a tough footballer to survive at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid have signed many talented youngsters over the years, note Marca, but only the sturdiest characters have survived. The midfield, for instance, has been the sacred triumvirate of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric ever since the three teamed up in 2015. But now that it’s getting older, fresh blood is needed more than ever, and players have stepped up.

Vinicius and Marco Asensio’s form spells trouble for Eden Hazard at Real Madrid

Gone are the question marks surrounding Vinicius’ ability in the final third, note Marca. The Brazilian has become a key part of Carlo Ancelotti’s offence at Real Madrid, receiving the ball 92 times during their 6-1 evisceration of Mallorca in La Liga – the most of any Madrid player aside from the defence.

