Ronald Koeman has some tricky selection decisions ahead of his side’s clash with Cadiz this evening.

Barcelona are in Andalucia this evening as they look to bounce back from back-to-back disappointing results.

Koeman’s men drew with Granada at home last time out, and that result followed a heavy defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

A response is needed against Cadiz, but injury issues continue to be an issue for Koeman.

Pedri and Jordi Alba remain out, as so Martin Braithwaite, Ousmane Dembélé and Sergio Aguero.

Ansu Fait is not ready to return, either, though it looks as if the 18-year-old will return this weekend.

In the meantime, Luuk de Jong will likely lead the line, while Memphis Depay and Yusuf Demir could start out wide.

Though, the idea of Philippe Coutinho playing centrally instead of de Jong is being floated by some.

Alejandro Balde is another who misses out, and with both left-backs out, there is a problem for Koeman.

That could be fixed by Sergino Dest switching to the left and Sergi Roberto dropping into his preferred right-back position.

That would allow the talented young Gavi to start in the midfield having impressed in recent appearances.

Here is the full predicted Barca lineup for this one.

Ter Stegen, Dest, Pique, Araujo, Roberto, Gavi, F De Jong, Busquets, Demir, Depay, L De Jong.