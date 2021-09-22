Watch: Marco Asensio scores his second and Real Madrid’s third against Mallorca

Real Madrid welcomed Mallorca to the Santiago Bernabeu this evening for another La Liga clash. Carlo Ancelotti’s men went into the game second in the table following Atletico Madrid’s dramatic defeat of Getafe last night, while Mallorca sat tenth in the table.

Luis Suarez scored a late brace at the Coliseum the previous evening to beat Getafe 2-1 and send his team top of the table. Madrid had done similar the previous weekend, scoring twice late on against Valencia at Mestalla to come from a goal behind to win. Victory this evening would see them regain their lead.

Carletto chose a 4-2-3-1 lineup. Thibaut Courtois started in goal, behind a back four of Nacho, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Miguel. Eduardo Camavinga got his first start in midfield beside Fede Valverde, behind an attacking trident of Marco Asensio, Rodrygo and Vinicius. Karim Benzema led the line.

Madrid started quick, taking the lead inside three minutes through the inevitable Benzema, who wore the skipper’s armband on the night. Marco Asensio, who used to play for Mallorca, then doubled Madrid’s lead in the 24th minute, only for Kang-In Lee to pull one back for the visitors seconds later. Asensio then popped up for his second and Madrid’s third on the half-hour mark.